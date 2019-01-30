Troy, Wenyen Continue to Make Mark in Stockton

Surpassing the halfway point in the Sacramento Kings season, let’s check-in on the players that are suiting up under 2-way contracts just down I-5 for the Stockton Kings.

The two young forwards, Troy Williams and Wenyen Gabriel have been putting in work

Williams suited up for the parent club 18 times so far during the 2018-19 season - averaging 5.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in nearly 16 minutes a night - but the Indiana product has been integral to Stockton’s success in their quest for the playoffs.

Averaging 17.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, Troy brings the same energy that he brought to Sacramento, while providing leadership to a young Stockton team.

While Wenyen hasn’t yet earned a call up to Sacramento in the regular season, he has been finding his stride in the 209.

Coming in the league undrafted in 2017, the former fan-favorite Kentucky Wildcat is hungry for success, and attaining the 2-way contract was just the beginning.

While playing the Texas Legends earlier in the season, Gabriel notched a career-high 28 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks.

On the season he is averaging, 9.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and one block per game.

See both of our 2-way Kings this Sunday as they take on the Lakeland Magic in Stockton.