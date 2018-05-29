Top NBA Draft Selections at No. 2

For the first time in the Sacramento era, the Kings own the No. 2 overall pick. On lottery night, the Kings had just a 18.3 percent chance at moving up into the Top-3 and 6 percent chance at the No. 2 selection.

This marks the second straight season the ping pong balls have bounced the Kings way, after the Kings moved up from the 8th overall selection to the No. 5 spot in 2017.

The No. 2 overall pick has given the NBA a wide range of talent and stars through the years. Here’s a look back at some of the most notable players who were taken with that slot in the draft.