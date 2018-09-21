Summer Rewind: Marvin Bagley III

With a couple of weeks to go until his first NBA regular season game on October 17, Marvin Bagley III has been putting his all into getting ready for Association competition.

He began with a star-studded performance at the California Classic followed by another impressive showing at Summer League in Las Vegas.

Bagley III took the court in style with the Puma brand Clyde Court Disrupts after becoming one of the first NBA players to sign with the brand since 1998.

Although he has been on his game all summer long, he was sure to make some time for another one of his passions: music. You can check out his work on his SoundCloud here.



Marvin Bagley III (@mb3five) has BARS. Top NBA prospect drops exclusive track "Thoughts in the A" ahead of the NBA draft From B/R x @JCPenney pic.twitter.com/CmFYCS3uUu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2018

Not only did he release some new tracks this summer, members of the Sacramento Kings organization got a chance for an exclusive performance.

Marvin pulled up and surprised Kings employees with a private concert at the Kings offices. Of course, his teammates had to be there to support the rookie as well.

Bagley III is already becoming a core element of the Sacramento community and fans eagerly await seeing him lace up to show the Association that it’s his time.