Summer Rewind: Harry Giles III

Gizzle is ready to remind fans why he was such a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school.
by Tracee Jay
Writer, Kings.com
Posted: Sep 19, 2018

Harry Giles III has been flexing and finessing this summer.

After spending his first NBA season out of action to further develop and rehabilitate his knee, Harry aims for a chance at redemption.

Giles began his summer by jumping into charity work, joining Frank Mason III at his charity softball game in Kansas.





View this post on Instagram


Cartier glasses they sit on face

A post shared by Harry Giles III (@hgiiizzle) on

No. 20 then made his triumphant return to the court for the first time as a professional at the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League.






View this post on Instagram


HGiiizzle.....

A post shared by Harry Giles III (@hgiiizzle) on




View this post on Instagram


Run The Show Giiizzle...

A post shared by Harry Giles III (@hgiiizzle) on





View this post on Instagram


@bigticket_hg

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

The former Duke big man then traveled home to North Carolina for youth basketball camps, combining fun with the fundamentals of the game.




View this post on Instagram


My Favorite Part about this Life

A post shared by Harry Giles III (@hgiiizzle) on




In August, Harry returned a favor 20 years in the making. His mother, Melissa, promised him she’d take care of him for 20 years. Now, it’s Gizzle’s turn.


As the season inches closer, the excitement around Giles’ return is palpable not just in Sactown, but the entire NBA.





View this post on Instagram


You BETTER Bet On ME

A post shared by Harry Giles III (@hgiiizzle) on



