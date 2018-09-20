Summer Rewind: Harry Giles III
Gizzle is ready to remind fans why he was such a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school.
Harry Giles III has been flexing and finessing this summer.
After spending his first NBA season out of action to further develop and rehabilitate his knee, Harry aims for a chance at redemption.
Giles began his summer by jumping into charity work, joining Frank Mason III at his charity softball game in Kansas.
No. 20 then made his triumphant return to the court for the first time as a professional at the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League.
17 Points | 6 Rebounds | 5 Steals
@HGizzle1 came to play in Vegas pic.twitter.com/5AQWn2Q319
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 8, 2018
The former Duke big man then traveled home to North Carolina for youth basketball camps, combining fun with the fundamentals of the game.
View this post on Instagram
Another Amazing Camp this weekend! Love giving back to the young ones in my city! Always reminding them you can make it anywhere you want too and they are the future. Take advantage of being young and be the next to do what I’m doing LOVED ALL OF MY CAMPERS ALL SUMMER. Next Year only gets better ( Excuse the shirt on the end. He don’t know any better ) #GiiizzleCamp
Sacramento Kings forward & Winston-Salem native Harry Giles (@HGiiizzle ) giving back to his hometown this week with a camp for kids.
Here's why, in his words: #WXII @SacramentoKings @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/01JJ7OVP4J
— Brian Formica (@BrianFormica) July 23, 2018
@HGiiizzle the Interaction is real pic.twitter.com/n17FiUb1ik
— Come Up Young (@comeupyoung) July 26, 2018
In August, Harry returned a favor 20 years in the making. His mother, Melissa, promised him she’d take care of him for 20 years. Now, it’s Gizzle’s turn.
As the season inches closer, the excitement around Giles’ return is palpable not just in Sactown, but the entire NBA.
Harry Giles. https://t.co/GPM2amaJpx
— Iman. (@imanshumpert) July 10, 2018
I can’t get enough of Sacramento Kings fans #SacramentoProud
— Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) July 4, 2018
The wait is over! @HGiiizzle pic.twitter.com/Vagl9fNbk8
— Darius T. Moore (@DariusTMoore3) August 13, 2018