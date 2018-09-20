Summer Rewind: Harry Giles III

Harry Giles III has been flexing and finessing this summer.

After spending his first NBA season out of action to further develop and rehabilitate his knee, Harry aims for a chance at redemption.

Giles began his summer by jumping into charity work, joining Frank Mason III at his charity softball game in Kansas.

No. 20 then made his triumphant return to the court for the first time as a professional at the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League.



17 Points | 6 Rebounds | 5 Steals @HGizzle1 came to play in Vegas pic.twitter.com/5AQWn2Q319 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 8, 2018

The former Duke big man then traveled home to North Carolina for youth basketball camps, combining fun with the fundamentals of the game.



Sacramento Kings forward & Winston-Salem native Harry Giles (@HGiiizzle ) giving back to his hometown this week with a camp for kids. Here's why, in his words: #WXII @SacramentoKings @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/01JJ7OVP4J — Brian Formica (@BrianFormica) July 23, 2018

In August, Harry returned a favor 20 years in the making. His mother, Melissa, promised him she’d take care of him for 20 years. Now, it’s Gizzle’s turn.

As the season inches closer, the excitement around Giles’ return is palpable not just in Sactown, but the entire NBA.