Street Team Audition

The Sacramento Kings Entertainment Team is looking for energetic, passionate and talented performers! We’re now casting people with big personalities and unique skillsets to entertain and interact with 17,500 fans at all Kings home games as members of our Street Team! Read below to get an in-depth look on the audition process so you can come prepared.

CASTING

We’re looking for outgoing performers to create an entertaining Street Team for the 2021-2022 Kings season at Golden 1 Center!

You must be comfortable in front of crowds, eager to entertain and it’s a bonus if you are a performer with a unique skillset such as Flippers, Gymnasts, Aerialists, Jugglers, Baton Twirlers, Stunt Teams, Stilt Walkers, Mimes, Roller Skaters, Break-dancers and Unicyclists.

Those auditioning must be 18 years old by October 1, 2021 and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of November 1, 2021.

DATE & LOCATION

September 8 // Auditions

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Registration opens at 5:00 p.m.

Sleep Train Arena (Practice Facility)

1 Sports Pkwy.

Sacramento, CA 95834

REGISTRATION

Prior to attending the in-person auditions on September 8, please complete this form. The registration process will close on September 7, 2021.

WHAT TO WEAR

Show us your style! We recommend sporty, fit athletic wear that shows your movement. For footwear, please wear tennis shoes with non-marking soles. All performers must be masked to audition.