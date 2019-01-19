Shumpert is Endeared by All, On-and-Off the Court

Catching up with Iman Shumpert is, Chris Cason, a writer for NBA.com. He details in his article, the Scores in Chicago after shootaround.

Iman and De’Aaron are having a playful conversation and this interaction alone sheds light on how Shump has had a hand in overhauling the culture in Sactown.

Coach Joerger tells Cason, “He has the mindset to be a good defender and he’s able to pass that along to the younger players. I think he’s having fun playing basketball again. He likes our group and I certainly enjoy coaching him. He’s been tremendous for us.”

Shump’s mindset can be attributed to being on a Championship Cleveland Cavaliers team. He knows what it takes to get to the next level, and he knows how to bounce back after devastation.

He reveals to Cason, that he wanted the young guys to be proud to be Kings. “I’m a culture guy,” he says. “I sort of know all the familiar ingredients to get something going. Once everyone starts to buy in collectively, then that culture can start being built.”

Coming off of an injury which kept him out of the rotation last season, he needed to fine-tune his skills, so he could fully be a part of the change. That’s when he connected with famed NBA trainer, Chris Johnson.

Johnson noted how people are automatically drawn to him. He is a people person to the core. He says, “I’m not at all surprised at how he’s helped changed things in Sacramento because I know he’s providing guidance in the locker room and away from the court.”

Scores guard, De’Aaron Fox sees the change as well. Telling Cason, “It feels like night and day from last year. “A lot of it is because of the influence he’s had on us young guys. He’s brought that championship culture here. He has a lot of character and a lot of personality. That, and a whole lotta swag on and off the court. He’s helped us in more ways than just one.”

From teammates, to coaches and fans, it’s clear that Iman Shumpert has turned Sactown upside-down. There is a culture shift and Shump is leading the charge.