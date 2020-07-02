Return of the Kings: Bagley III and Brewer Eager to Resume

Though it will be the first time fans have seen any of the Kings players in action since March, there are two members of the roster who have been waiting even longer to step back onto the hardwood.

Marvin Bagley III had last suited up back in January for Sacramento, but has been battling a foot injury that forced him to miss 21 games leading up to the hiatus.

With the break in action, however, MBIII has had time to heal and spoke with the media following the Kings second day of returning to practice.

“I’m doing great. I feel 100 percent. I’m ready to go,” said the second-year big man.

Marvin noted that during the hiatus he spent time rehabbing and training with his family at home, working on his shooting while also adding muscle to his frame.

There will be plenty of anticipation for Sactown’s faithful to see Bagley back in uniform, but No. 35 made it known that the primary focus for the upcoming return to play is on returning to the postseason.

“I don’t think it’s about me. I don’t think it’s about any other individual on the team. It’s about how we come together. The quicker we come together it will be better for us to make this last push.”

Another familiar face will also be back in the Purple and Black in veteran swingman Corey Brewer.

The Florida product spent the final 24 games of the 2018-19 campaign in Sacramento, providing a spark with the team’s reserve unit.

“I really loved it when I was here last year,” Brewer said following Thursday’s practice. “I really like the team and organization - they were really good to me. I felt like it was a good situation for me to come back here.”

Prior to the postponement of the season, Corey had not played with any organization during the 2019-20 campaign. However, that didn’t stop him from preparing.

“I’ve been working out a lot before the season stopped. Just trying to stay ready and waiting on a call,” said No. 13. “I feel like if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.”

The Kings officially signed Brewer on June 23rd to help bolster a young roster that was headed for a significant stretch of games with the postseason in sight.

While he hasn’t been with the team throughout the course of this season, the veteran is ready to assist his squad in whichever way he can.

“Everybody wants to win here in Sacramento. For me, anything I can do to help a team that’s trying to win, that’s what I’m going to do.”