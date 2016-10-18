Preseason Preview: Kings vs Clippers

In less than 10 days, the Sacramento Kings take the court for real when the regular season opens in Phoenix. For now, they look to wrap up the preseason with a fourth-straight exhibition victory in front of an ESPN audience.

The Kings host the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in Golden 1 Center. The contest is the final match-up of a six-game exhibition schedule for the home squad. Sacramento has had their fair share of success this preseason, winning their previous three outings on the court.

Though Head Coach Dave Joerger is known as a defensive tactician, the team's offensive stats through five contests have been impressive. Through 240 exhibition minutes, the squad is among the top three teams in true-shooting percentage (62.6 percent) and effective-field-goal percentage (58.8 percent).

The Clippers, meanwhile, roll into Sacramento fresh off of a defeat against the Utah Jazz. All-Star forward Blake Griffin has led the way this preseason for Los Angeles, averaging a team-high 17.3 points per contest. Along with Griffin, fellow starters Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan sat out the Clippers previous game against the Jazz, but all three are expected to make their first appearances Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.

Key Matchup

DeMarcus Cousins goes toe-to-toe with his Olympic teammate DeAndre Jordan. With tonight being the last preseason game for both teams, the two centers aren’t expected to play big minutes. They will likely get enough run at each other to give the expected sold-out crowd a small preview of what’s to come this upcoming season.

Projected Starters

Darren Collison, Ben McLemore, Rudy Gay, Willie Cauley-Stein and Cousins may start this last exhibition outing for the Kings.

Broadcast Information

The game will be televised on both Comcast SportsNet California and ESPN. Kings fans can also tune into all the action on Sports 1140 KHTK Radio or by downloading the Kings + Golden 1 Center App. Be sure to also follow Kings.com with live updates and postgame content on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.