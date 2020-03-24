Women's History Month Spotlight: Penny Chatzis

In honor of Women's History Month, the Kings organization is celebrating members of the organization who've helped inspire and pave the way for others to follow.

This week, we spoke with Executive Assistant to Kings General Manager and Player Service Administrator Penny Chatzis, who shares with us her journey, role models, and the importance of inclusion in today's workplace.

How would you describe your role and responsibilities with the Sacramento Kings?



My roles and responsibilities at the Sacramento Kings include various duties within basketball operations. I proactively manage the day-to-day needs and provide support to the General Manager, Vlade Divac, as well as the assistant General managers and front office. I also oversee Player Services and Player Relations. I am responsible for onboarding players and welcoming them and their families to our incredible city, and assist with community integration. I help manage player community appearances and facilitate communications between players and the League office, business operations, and front office staff.

What do you enjoy most about what you do?



What I enjoy most about my job is building meaningful relationships and trust with the players and their families. I enjoy taking care of them and making sure they feel that Sacramento is their home. I want their time in Sacramento and their experience here to be top-notch.

Who have been your biggest role models?



I would have to say that my biggest role model is my mom. She is fearless and inquisitive. She has taught me to never be afraid to ask questions. If there is something she doesn’t know how to do, she doesn’t rest until she figures it out or completes the task at hand. She is the most courageous woman I know.

How do you think companies can strive to be more inclusive to women in the workplace?



Companies can strive to be more inclusive to women in the workplace by creating a better work environment for everyone through smart policies and positive work environments. An atmosphere where everyone is expected to bring his or her own cultural and intellectual perspectives to the table.

Unfortunately, we still live in a culture where women must provide more evidence of their competence, but are penalized for being too assertive.

What advice would you give to other women trying to break into the sports and entertainment industry?



The advice I would give women trying to break into the sports and entertainment industry is: Never be one to shy away from a challenge, be open-minded, and willing to prove yourself and your uncanny ability to relate to people, players and a community.

How important is it to you to work for an organization that constantly strives to bring greater awareness and equity to women in the workplace?



I feel very blessed to work for an organization like the Sacramento Kings that allows me to enjoy the same rewards, resources and opportunities as everyone else and considers the fact that I am a wife and a mother a resource, and not a hindrance.