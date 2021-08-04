5 Things to Watch: California Classic

As the team is set to tip-off in its first of two Summer League matchups in Sacramento, here are 5 things to watch Sacramento's rookies and sophomores step onto the floor:

Bobby Jackson Returns as Summer League Head Coach

Stockton Kings head coach, Bobby Jackson, will be at the helm coaching for the first time since the 2012 Las Vegas Summer League. Jackson has emphasized defense at the team practices while eagerly pushing them to compete at a high level.

Davion Mitchell's Toughness

The Kings first selection in the NBA Draft, 9th overall pick, Davion Mitchell who has the representation of being a ball-hawk in college has already made quite an impression on Jackson.

"Competitive, tough kid. Explosive, fast, and he does all the little things. It's why he's won a national championship and he has won at every level."

Jackson also added that Mitchell makes his teammates better and works harder than anybody around.

Growth from Jahmi'us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II

Last year's rookies will get their chance to shine, since last season's G League schedule was cut short due to COVID-19. Notable sophomores Jahmi'us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II look to bring a level of toughness and experience to a very young Kings Summer League squad.

"No doubt there's been a lot of improvements in my game as far as on the defensive and offensive end", said Woodard II. "

Woodard II finished his G League stint with the Austin Spurs last season averaging nearly 17 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Louis King's Offensive Output

In May of 2021, Kings GM Monte McNair signed Oregon scorer Louis King to a two-way contract and he did not disappoint in limited appearances.

In the second to last game of the season, King exploded for 27 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while connecting on 10-of-16 from the floor.

The Pride of Portugal

Although Neemias Queta is listed as OUT for the team's first game in Sacramento, fans should be excited to see Questa make his debut for the Sacramento Kings at some point during Summer League. The 7-foot center from Utah State ranked first in blocks (219) and first in blocks per game (2.5) during his time in Utah.

You can catch tonight's coverage on ESPN2 at 8 PM.