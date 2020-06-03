Warner Records’ Saweetie Joins in Sacramento Kings In This Together Initiative

Last month, Warner Records multiplatinum-selling artist Saweetie teamed up with the Sacramento Kings to virtually connect, uplift and engage local students and the graduating class of 2020 through several unique activations including a surprise visit to her alma mater, Monterey Trail High School, and a virtual Studio Session powered by SMUD in partnership with Arden Fair with local young adults. These efforts were in collaboration with the organization’s initiative, In This Together, to help support the community in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was so fun to surprise Monterey Trail and Franklin High students, especially since their school year hasn’t ended as planned," said entertainer Saweetie. “I believe music not only brings people together but helps you express yourself and I enjoyed sharing my process with them.”

“Engaging with and uplifting our community, especially our youth, is of utmost importance during these unprecedented times,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “Saweetie brought such excitement and joy to each of the students while sharing the importance of education and insight into achieving your dreams.”

On Friday, May 29, Saweetie surprised the Monterey Trail High School Impulse Dance Company and Franklin High School cheer squad and boys’ basketball team during a Zoom call. She provided encouragement, shared college and career advice and reminisced on her high school years.

Following the surprise call with Monterey Trail and Franklin High School teams, Saweetie hosted a virtual Studio Session powered by SMUD in partnership with Arden Fair, with local students from Improve Your Tomorrow, JUMA, Men’s and Women’s Leadership Academy and Sacramento State’s UNIQUE Programs. During the session, she answered questions and shared insight into her writing process.View a video from the virtual studio session HERE.

On May 21, Saweetie also participated in the Kings “In This Together” Virtual Graduation Party, a celebration for 2020 high school and college graduates, their family and friends on YouTube Live. View her video shout out HERE.

Saweetie also accepted the All In Challenge to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts, donating an “ICY experience” featuring courtside Kings tickets, VIP suite tickets to a San Francisco 49ers game, shopping spree, glam session and more.

To learn more about “In This Together” and the team’s efforts to give back, visit Kings.com/Together.