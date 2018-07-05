Kings Updated MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Roster
The Sacramento Kings today announced the team’s updated roster for the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 6-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. The Kings will play a minimum of five games, tipping off on Saturday, July 7 against the Phoenix Suns at 4:30 p.m. in an ESPN nationally-televised contest at Thomas & Mack. Sacramento also faces the L.A. Clippers on Sunday, July 8 at 8 p.m. from Cox Pavilion before rounding out preliminary play versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, July 10 at 3:30 p.m. from Thomas & Mack. The remainder of Sacramento’s slate will be determined once all 30 teams are seeded in a tournament-style format.
Kings 2018 Summer League Roster
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Birthdate
|College/Last Team/Country
|Yrs
|10
|Frank Mason III
|G
|5-11
|190
|04/03/94
|Kansas/USA
|1
|13
|Marcus Foster
|G
|6-3
|205
|06/3/95
|Creighton/USA
|R
|25
|Justin Jackson
|F
|6-8
|210
|03/28/95
|Sacramento Kings/North Carolina/USA
|1
|19
|Brandon Austin
|G
|6-6
|185
|04/26/94
|Oregon/USA
|R
|33
|Cam Reynolds
|G-F
|6-8
|225
|02/07/95
|Tulane/USA
|R
|35
|Marvin Bagley III
|F
|6-11
|234
|03/14/99
|Duke/USA
|R
|40
|Nigel Hayes
|F
|6-8
|255
|12/16/94
|Sacramento Kings/Wisconsin//USA
|R
|32
|Wenyen Gabriel
|F
|6-9
|213
|03/26/97
|Kentucky/USA/Sudan
|R
|20
|Harry Giles III
|F
|6-10
|240
|04/22/98
|Sacramento Kings/Duke/USA
|R
|30
|Zach Auguste
|F
|6-10
|243
|07/08/93
|Panathinaikos/Notre Dame/USA
|1
|38
|Anthony Brown
|F
|6-7
|210
|10/10/92
|Minnesota Timberwolves/Stanford
|2
|42
|Devin Williams
|F
|6-9
|255
|05/31/94
|G-League/Vaqueros Bayamon/USA
|R
|37
|Matt Jones
|G
|6-5
|204
|12/05/94
|G-League/Duke/USA
|R
|39
|Cody Demps
|G
|6-4
|185
|12/02/92
|G-League/Sacramento State/USA
|R
|34
|Ike Iroegbu
|G
|6-2
|195
|03/14/95
|G-League/Washington State/USA
|R
* Roster as of July 5 (subject to change)
Summer League Head Coach: Larry Lewis (College – Morehouse)
Summer League Assistant Coaches: Jason March (College – Florida State), Dan Hartfield (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay), Colin Schneider (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay), Jeff Newton (College – UMass), Phil Ricci (College – Oregon State).
Director of Sports Medicine: Pete Youngman (College – Ithaca)
Head Athletic Trainer: Manny Romero (College – Loyola Marymount)
Head Performance & Strength Coach: Ramsey Nijem (College – UC Santa Barbara)
Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach: Evan VanBecelaere (College – Kansas)
Manual Therapist & Assistant Athletic Trainer: Aung Aye (College – University of Washington)
Stockton Kings Head Athletic Trainer: Katherine Luhring (College – UC Davis)
Stockton Kings Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ernie DeLosAngeles (College – University of the Pacific)
Kings 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Schedule (all times PDT)
|Game
|Date
|Oppoent
|Time
|Arena
|Saturday
|July 7
|vs. Phoenix
|4:30pm
|Thomas & Mack (ESPN)
|Sunday
|July 8
|vs. L.A. Clippers
|8 p.m.
|Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)
|Tuesday
|July 10
|vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|3:30 p.m.
|Thomas & Mack (ESPN 2)