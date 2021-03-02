Tyrese Haliburton Named Second Consecutive Western Conference Rookie Of The Month

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in February, the NBA announced today.

The 12th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, Haliburton averaged 16.2 points (.513 FG%, .450 3pt%, .833 FT%), 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.5 blocks and 32.0 minutes per game in 13 games (1 start) during the month of February.

As his scoring increased, Haliburton hit his season-high mark of 23 points three times during the month in matchups versus Denver on Feb. 6, at Milwaukee on Feb. 21 and at Brooklyn on Feb. 23. In a victory against Boston on Feb. 3, Haliburton became the first Kings rookie to score 20-plus points with five or more threes as a reserve in a game since Peja Stojakovic in 1999.

The reigning Rookie of the Month for December and January currently ranks third amongst all rookies in scoring (13.2), second in assists (5.4), sixth in field goal percentage (.494), second in three-point field goal percentage (.433), second in steals (1.4) and second in minutes (30.1) per game.

Haliburton is the fourth Kings player to earn Rookie of the Month honors in multiple months during their rookie campaign and the first since Isaiah Thomas won in both February and March of 2012.