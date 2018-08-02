Statements on Transition of Sacramento Kings Director of Sports Medicine Pete Youngman
Today, Sacramento Kings Director of Sports Medicine Pete Youngman released the following statement that he is stepping down from his day-to-day role as the Director of Sports Medicine and will serve as a Senior Advisor moving forward.
“I have cherished my time with the Kings and want to thank Vlade, Coach Joerger and the incredible staff for the opportunity. I am very proud of our team and staff, look forward to my next steps in this new role and I am confident we have a bright future ahead of us.”
The Sacramento Kings issued the following statement:
"Today, Pete informed the organization that he is stepping down from his day-to-day role as the Director of Sports Medicine and will serve as a Senior Advisor moving forward. Pete has been a vital asset to our organization over the past 25 years and we thank him for all of his invaluable contributions to the franchise. Pete will always be a part of the Sacramento Kings family, he is beloved by players, coaches, the management team and has a stellar reputation as a respected expert across the league and throughout the industry.”