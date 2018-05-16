Statement on Supreme Court Ruling Regarding Sports Gaming

Sacramento, Calif. – Today, Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé released a statement regarding the Supreme Court ruling allowing states to pass laws legalizing sports betting.

In 2016, the Sacramento Kings developed and launched an interactive, predictive gaming platform for fans to wager points on in-game action – from their arena seat or around the world. “Call the Shot” is part of the award-winning, dual-mode Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center app – the fan “remote control” for the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena. The Supreme Court’s decision, coupled with potential legislation in California, could pave the way for fans to use the innovative gaming platform to consume and interact with the game in new ways.

“The next-generation of fan experience is embracing technology, allowing fans to further connect with their favorite sports and teams through advanced data, video and fantasy games, as well as limited-wagering. Opening gaming creates new opportunities to transform how fans are consuming the game inside and beyond the walls of the arena. I applaud Commissioner Silver for his leadership and look forward to an open dialogue on this important issue.”