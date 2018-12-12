Statement from Sacramento Kings

Today, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of California McGregor Scott filed charges against former Sacramento Kings employee Jeff David alleging criminal offenses related to his embezzlement of money owed to the team. The Sacramento Kings released the following statement from Matina Kolokotronis, Chief Operating Officer:

“We are grateful to the officials at the FBI and the US Attorney for the Eastern District of California McGregor Scott for their hard work and swift action to hold Jeff David accountable and to recover all of the Kings organization’s assets.”