Statement on 2022 NBA All-Star Bid

Today, the National Basketball Association announced Cleveland will host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The following statement from Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart addresses Sacramento’s bid:

“Our inaugural bid to host an All-Star Game showcased that our city can compete to host world-class events and is truly a community on the rise. While the NBA recognizes that the city and the fans would provide a unique and exciting experience, combined with our efforts to introduce innovative partnerships with Airbnb and luxury cruise ships, the city does not yet have the inventory of hotel rooms that meet the NBA specifications to host this event. While it is a disappointing result, we are excited about the future and a bright path ahead for Kings basketball.

“This city is built on basketball and as the ripple effects of Golden 1 Center continue to spur downtown’s growth and evolution – with a renovated convention center, more world-class hotel accommodations to come and a bustling downtown core – we will once again make our case for Sacramento to welcome basketball fans from around the globe to celebrate the NBA’s marquee weekend.

“Thank you to the steadfast support of our civic leaders – including Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the entire City Council, Congresswoman Doris Matsui, Mike Testa and his staff at Visit Sacramento, and Barry Broome and the team at the Greater Sacramento Economic Council – who worked tirelessly to showcase the fastest growing city in California and all we have to offer.

“Most importantly, I want to thank all of the incredible people of Sacramento. You fought to keep the Kings here and are truly the heartbeat of this city – your passion defines #SacramentoProud.

“We look forward to working with the NBA on a future bid and other spectacular events that highlight what our incredible community has to offer.”