Shaggy and Mix Master Mike to Perform at California Classic Summer League

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced an exciting line-up of entertainment to play inside Golden 1 Center during California Classic Summer League. Additionally, two-day courtside tickets and single-day lower-level tickets are now on sale. The NBA exhibition in Sacramento tips off on Tuesday, August 3 and runs through Wednesday, August 4, and includes match ups featuring the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. A Fan Zone outside of the arena will showcase all Kings game-day favorites including the KINGS letters and basketball court. A valid, day-of California Classic ticket is required for entry to the Fan Zone each day.

Following the games on Tuesday, two-time GRAMMY® award winner, Shaggy, will perform inside Golden 1 Center. The Jamaican-born artist is internationally known for his hit songs "It Wasn't Me,” "Boombastic," "In the Summertime," "Oh Carolina," and "Angel.”

Between the two games each day, GRAMMY® award winning DJ Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys, will perform. Mix Master Mike returns to Golden 1 Center following his 2019 halftime performance and Studio Session where he provided insight and advice from his career to local community youth from Sol Collective and the Men’s and Women’s’ Leadership Academy in the arena’s Music Recording Studio, the world’s first full-service studio in a professional sports arena.

For the first time, the artists will perform on a stage next to the court inside Golden 1 Center.

Single-day passes begin at $19 plus fees for lower-level seats to two games. Limited quantities of the best value, two-day passes are still available. Special single-day passes for groups of 10 or more are also available via the Kings Group Sales department at groups@kings.com. In addition, two-day courtside tickets are now available. To purchase tickets or additional information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic or call 888-91–KINGS.

For more information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic.