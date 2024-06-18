Seventh Season of Kings and Queens Rise Co-Ed Youth Sports and Mentoring League Tips-off at Golden 1 Center

-- Franchise Continues Partnership with the Black Child Legacy Campaign to Prevent and Interrupt Violence, Fostering Positive Connections for Sacramento Youth --

-- League Tip-Off Event will Feature Kings Guard Mason Jones, Basketball Skills Training, Music, Food and More --

This week, The Center at Sierra Health Foundation’s Black Child Legacy Campaign and the Sacramento Kings will tip-off the seventh season of the Kings and Queens Rise Co-Ed Youth Sports and Mentoring League. Focused on basketball and cheer activities, Kings and Queens Rise offers youth various opportunities to engage in inter-neighborhood events during the summer months. By fostering these positive interactions, it aims to prevent and combat violence in our communities, creating a safer and more cohesive environment for all participants.

“Kings and Queens Rise continues our commitment to investing in young people to help prevent and interrupt the cycle of violence,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “Through this program, we work with hundreds of youth annually to provide a safe and supportive environment to build positive relationships through sports.”

“The launch of the league’s seventh season demonstrates to youth participants how much their community values their safety, growth and opportunity to build community across neighborhoods with trusted adults, mentors and each other,” said The Center at Sierra Health Foundation Managing Director of Local Initiatives Shelley Jones. “We’re grateful for the sustained dedication of partners that make this league possible: the Sacramento Kings, the Black Child Legacy Campaign community partners guiding and hosting weekly play, and the parents, families and youth participants committed to Kings and Queens Rise year after year.”

This year’s tip-off event presented by CalHOPE and G Unity Foundation, will take place at Golden 1 Center on June 20. The event will feature remarks by Sacramento Kings guard Mason Jones and provide youth an opportunity to play basketball on the arena court, take part in a silent disco and enjoy food and music with their teammates.

The eight-week league will run from June 22 through August 24 and feature 24 teams composed of more than 400 youth from 4th through 11th grades. Participants will be a part of teams from one of the following neighborhoods served by the Black Child Legacy Campaign and its partners: Arden Arcade, Del Paso Heights-North Sacramento, Foothill Farms-North Highlands, Fruitridge-Stockton, Marina Vista, Meadowview, Oak Park and Valley Hi. Games and practices will take place in community locations throughout North and South Sacramento and the season will culminate with a final tournament.

Kings and Queens Rise has intentionally and organically grown since its initial inception and to expand opportunities for participation, the league will introduce co-ed cheer squads this year. Each neighborhood will have their own cheer team that will practice throughout the week and perform during Saturday basketball games.

Youth and their families in the program will also be invited to attend the California Classic Summer League games hosted at Golden 1 Center on July 6, 7 and 9.

The Sacramento Kings support Kings and Queens Rise through the Jr. Kings program presented by Kaiser Permanente. The league offers weekly learning modules crafted by Kenneth Duncan of Ball Out Academy, who serves as the league’s commissioner. Black Child Legacy Campaign community partners in each of the program’s priority neighborhoods provide safe spaces for training and season games, and coaches are trained members of these partner organizations.

To learn more about the first season of Kings and Queens Rise, see the inaugural season video recap here. View a video recap of the second season here, the third season impact report here, a video recap of the fourth season here, the fifth season rookie visit with Kings forward Keegan Murray here and the sixth season tip-off with G Unity Foundation founder, Emmy and Grammy Award winning Multi-Hyphenate Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Kings guard Keon Ellis here.