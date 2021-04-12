Sacramento Kings Welcome Fans Back to Golden 1 Center Starting April 20

-- Golden 1 Center is the only Arena in the World to have LEED Platinum Designation, GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation and WELL Health and Safety Rating --

Following the recent announcement by Governor Newsom regarding the resumption of limited fans in attendance for live events at indoor venues across the state, the Sacramento Kings announced today that they will honor and thank frontline workers by inviting them to be the first fans back at Golden 1 Center on April 20 when the team takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We are thrilled to safely welcome fans back to the arena, starting with frontline workers who have sacrificed tremendously throughout this pandemic,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “We have worked closely with state and county public health officials and the NBA to implement comprehensive safety protocols and measures to enable fans to return to Golden 1 Center.”

Capacity for the first game back will be approximately 1,600 frontline workers preselected in collaboration with local nonprofits and corporate partners. For subsequent games, and in accordance with health guidelines and physical distancing, the Kings will gradually expand the number of paid fans in attendance as the team hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves (April 21), Dallas Mavericks (April 26), Utah Jazz (April 28, May 16), San Antonio Spurs (May 7) and Oklahoma City Thunder (May 9 and 11).

Single-game tickets for the next three regular-season Kings games, April 21, 26 and 28, at Golden 1 Center will be available via pre-sale opportunities for Season Ticket Members beginning on Wednesday, April 14 at 10 a.m. Any remaining seats will be made available to the general public on Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. on Kings.com. Tickets for May dates will be made available at a later date. To sign up to be notified about the availability of tickets or for information on getting priority access to single-game tickets by becoming a 2021-22 Season Ticket Member, visit Kings.com/Signup.

Health and Safety Protocols

The Kings and Golden 1 Center have partnered with public health and medical experts, government officials, and the NBA to implement an extensive set of health and safety measures.

Testing, vaccines, and health screening: Prior to entry, fans will need to show proof of vaccination (showing receipt of both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least seven days prior to the event or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days prior to the event) or a negative COVID-19 PCR or Antigen test completed within 72 hours of the event. Fans will then take part in a verbal health screening with a Golden 1 Center Ambassador.

Masks and physical distancing requirements: Masks will be required for guests ages 2+ in seating areas and throughout the arena concourses when not actively eating in the designated eating section. Guests will see increased health and safety measures and signage to promote physical distancing throughout the arena, including at entry points and restrooms. All seating will be arranged in a physically distanced manner and the number of people allowed on elevators at one time will be limited.

Contactless entry and payment: Fans will enter Golden 1 Center via mobile ticketing and contactless entry. All food, beverage and retail kiosks will be cashless and contactless, like the arena's Zippin check-out free convenience store added in September 2019.

Food and beverage: Individually packaged food and beverage will be available for purchase via mobile ordering for pick up at select Local Eats stands on the Plaza Level. Food and beverage may only be consumed in designated areas inside the arena and directly outside the Grand Entrance in the DOCO Plaza.

No bags policy: Bags larger than 8" x 6" x 1" will not be allowed. Medical and infant bags will be permitted.

Enhanced, continuous cleaning and sanitization: Hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the facility. Arena staff will increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitation in all areas being used, with an emphasis on commonly used surfaces such as seats, handrails and restrooms. The team has also implemented hospital-grade disinfection technology across high traffic guest, team and employee spaces.

Certifications: In preparation for welcoming fans back to the LEED Platinum arena, Golden 1 Center received both the GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation and WELL Health and Safety Rating. To achieve these gold-standard industry designations, Golden 1 Center demonstrated enhanced strategies in cleaning and sanitization procedures, strengthened air and water quality management, emergency preparedness programs, health service resources, and stakeholder engagement and communications materials.

For more information on fan experience and health and safety protocols, visit Kings.com/HealthandSafety.