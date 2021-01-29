Sacramento Kings Tip-off Yearlong Mentoring Efforts During National Mentoring Month

The month of January is often known as the month of fresh starts and New Year’s resolutions. In 2002, according to Mentoring.org, MENTOR National and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health declared the month of January as National Mentoring Month to amplify the value of mentoring and the lessons people can learn from each other, especially youth, nationwide.

This year, building off past mentoring activations, the Sacramento Kings announced a yearlong campaign to promote the importance of mentorship. Through these efforts, the Kings seek to enhance the mentoring network in the region by recruiting 120 new mentors in 2021 to be matched with mentees and host five virtual mentoring sessions for a combined 300 area youth and provide community resources for others to get involved. The team even recruited players, coaches and team members to help share about the importance of mentoring.

During January, the team participated in two virtual mentoring sessions, providing local youth an opportunity to connect with several members of the organization. On January 14, forward Glenn Robinson III took part in the virtual “Quarter Break Mentoring” session with youth and mentors from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Sacramento Area. In a discussion facilitated by MENTOR California President and CEO Marcus Strother, Robinson shared his experience with mentors, including his father, fellow NBA players and former college teacher and discussed the importance of continuing to learn new things and seek guidance from others throughout life. He also shared his self-care tips of eating well, exercising and meditating and his advice to his 13-year-old self – stay patient.

The second virtual mentoring session, Fast Break Mentoring, will occur on January 29, with Kings team members. Nearly 60 youth participants from nonprofits, including Improve Your Tomorrow, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Sacramento Area, Fresno USD Peer Mentoring and Aging Up, will be divided into groups of ten and engage in a discussion with team members. Employees at all levels across the organization will speak about their role with the Kings, how they got to their position and the mentors that helped them along the way, and the youth will be encouraged to ask questions.

Additionally, the team celebrated existing mentors, virtually awarding City Year Managing Director of Impact Macey McKinney with a Community Impact Award for her leadership in fostering strong mentors to successfully invest in young people. On social media, the team shared a video of players and coaches, including guard Kyle Guy, guard DaQuan Jeffries, forward Jabari Parker, Director of Player Development and Assistant Coach Rico Hines, and Player Development Assistant Coaches Bobby Jackson and Lindsey Harding, thanking their mentors for their support in honor of the International Mentor Day (January 17).

The franchise also made a $25,000 commitment to MENTOR California to further their work in the Sacramento region. MENTOR California is a nonprofit that actively seeks to improve the quality and quantity of mentor-based relationships for California’s youth, ultimately closing the mentoring gap.

The Kings have been longtime supporters of mentoring initiatives and expanding access to resources and role models for youth throughout the Sacramento region. Through their efforts, the team has created opportunities for community members to meet with positive influencers, including the Studio Sessions program that makes top entertainment talent accessible for youth groups to ask questions, learn about their journeys and receive advice, the Jr. Kings program that connects youth, ages six to 14, to coaches and teaches skills while cultivating values including sportsmanship through clinics and camps, and the Kings and Queens Rise co-ed youth sports and mentoring league that seeks to prevent and interrupt violence through sports in a caring, productive environment.

To learn more about the Sacramento Kings many community-based initiatives, visit Kings.com/Community.