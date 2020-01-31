Sacramento Kings Tip-Off 20th Annual Black History Month with Community Awards, Special In-Game Tributes, Features and Performances

On Saturday, February 1, the Sacramento Kings will tip-off their 20th Annual Black History Celebration, powered by SMUD, as the team hosts the Los Angeles Lakers. This month-long celebration will highlight the Sacramento region’s rich and diverse cultures while shining a spotlight on game-changers dedicated to equality and justice.

During the five home games in February and at off-court events, players, Kings staff, community partners and fans will celebrate the accomplishments of black leaders in the Sacramento region and around the country. The team will showcase key moments in African American history through in-game videos and personal experiences like their Team Up for Change day-long summit, recent trip to Folsom State Prison to discuss criminal justice reform and more.

In the first quarter of the team's home games, the Kings Foundation will present black community leaders who have positively impacted the Sacramento region with the Dream All-Star Awards – the team’s annual Black History Month honors. The Dream All-Star Awardees were chosen by Kings staff members and community members based on their accomplishments and commitment to the Sacramento region.

This year’s distinguished Dream All-Star honorees include:

Deonard Wilson, Grant High School Boys Basketball Varsity Head Coach

Bennett Sanders, California Highway Patrol Staff

Rashid Cann, Professional Basketball Trainer/Coach

Azizza Davis Goines, Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce President/CEO

Late Dr. William Lee, Sacramento Observer Publisher Emeritus

The Foundation will also recognize African American Local Leaders in-game for their ongoing efforts to represent their community, serve as leaders and further conversations of equality and social justice. The Local Leaders were selected from the area youth basketball community and through local community partners.

Each February home game will contain special in-game programming to bring about awareness and education on topics that continue to impact the African American community, including criminal justice, black-owned business, mentorship and social justice, as part of the team’s continued efforts to affect progress. Special performances will include compelling spoken word artists, diverse dance groups and singers – including a dance by the Syncopated Ladies at halftime on February 1.

Beyond the court, the Sacramento Kings Foundation will host youth from local studios, including KAST Academy of the Arts, for a Studio Session, powered by SMUD, with the Syncopated Ladies – an all-female tap dance band known for their feminine style and fierce footwork. The Ladies will meet with the youth to discuss their journeys into the dance world, experience working with top names in the entertainment industry and answer questions. The Ladies will also talk about how they use dance as a form of activism for important topics like female empowerment and social injustice – including their recent performance at Folsom State Prison during the Play for Justice initiative.

The Kings organization will also host a conversation led by black employees for team members to share their career and life experiences to further advance organizational understanding of how diversity affects individual journeys.

For more information about the Kings Black History Month celebrations, including upcoming entertainment and award recipients, visit Kings.com.