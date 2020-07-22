Sacramento Kings Tip-off 2019-20 Season Restart with Fan Appreciation Week

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced the launch of Fan Appreciation Week to celebrate the best fans in the NBA leading up to the restart of the 2019-20 season in Orlando. The week will tip-off on Monday, July 27, and will run until Friday, July 31 when the team takes on the San Antonio Spurs in the first of their eight “seeding games,” with a full lineup of activities and opportunities to win prizes, participate in contests, download custom content, get exclusive partner offers and more.

“We are excited to celebrate the best fans in the NBA and the return of basketball, both of which we have missed tremendously,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “These virtual activations extend the excitement of in-game entertainment favorites directly to our fans while providing a fun and interactive way to watch and cheer for the Kings in Orlando.”

Highlights of Fan Appreciation Week include:

Our Hearts Are With You presented by Cache Creek (July 27 – 28) - Fans are invited to submit videos cheering on the team for a chance to be featured in an upcoming compilation video. Send video message by July 28 to Kings Twitter.

Sacramento Kings Kids Club Sweepstakes (July 27 – August 4) - Calling our youngest Kings fans! As the Kings take the court, show us your best chalk creations of the Orlando Bubble and your support for the team. Submit your art here by August 4 for a chance to win an autographed photo of De'Aaron Fox and a free All-Star Membership to the Sacramento Kings Kids Club for the 2020-21 season.

Golden 1 Center Recipe Share (July 27 – August 13) - Golden 1 Center will be sharing fan-favorite recipes throughout the week, as seen here. Stay tuned to Golden 1 Center social channels for suggestions on how to create some of the arena’s best local eats at home.

Up to 25% off at the Kings Team Store (July 27 – August 13) - Throughout Fan Appreciation Week, fans can save 25% on Kings gear including shirts, hats and more online at KingsTeamStore.com with promo code FANAPP at checkout. Following Fan Appreciation Week, fans can use code BUBBLE20 for 20% off during the eight seeding games in Orlando.

Sacramento Proud Photo Contest presented by the California Office of Traffic Safety (July 28 – August 4) - Fans are invited to submit photos of how they are showing their support for the Kings while they are in Orlando. Details can be found at Kings.com/Promos. The winner will receive an ultimate watch party kit.

Kings Trivia on Instagram (July 29) - Think you’re the ultimate Kings fan? Visit Kings Instagram to see what you know. Trivia questions will be posted via Instagram stories throughout the day.

One-Day-Only Dribbling Challenge (July 30) - The team wants to put fan handles to the test in a one-day-only Dribbling Challenge! Participants can download the HomeCourt app and join the Sacramento Kings Dribbling Challenge team for free. When the competition ends, the fan with the highest score for the 1-minute Single Target Drill will win a player-autographed photo. Competition will tip off at 10 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. on July 30. Register for free at Kings.com/Promos.

Virtual Car Races presented by Les Schwab (July 31 – August 13) - The popular Golden 1 Center activation has taken on a new virtual format. Visit Kings.com/Promos, select the color of the car you think will win and then tune in to Kings Instagram during the 3rd quarter of each game to see if you’re right. Races change each game day, so come back and keep playing for your chance to win!

Virtual Scratch and Win presented by SMUD (July 31 – August 13) - Scratch your custom virtual card accessed at Kings.com/Promos to find out if you’re a winner! Select winning cards will reveal prizes and discounts on great energy saving products from the SMUD Energy Store.

Photo Scrambles presented by Welk Resorts (July 31 – August 13) - If you’ve been dreaming about taking a vacation, the Kings and Welk Resorts have partnered to help you save on that next great getaway. Fans can try to unscramble unique photos at Kings.com/Promos each game day to reveal discounts at Welk Resorts.

Ultimate Fan Sweepstakes Day (July 31) - Every hour from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the day of the first Kings game in Orlando on July 31, the team will be giving away amazing prizes at Kings.com/Promos including autographed items and more!

Kings Bubble Bingo (July 31 – August 13) - Tune in to the TV broadcast of all eight games in Orlando, and as you watch, be on the lookout for the terms on your card. If you get five in a row, yell out BINGO! We've got four cards for you to pick from at Kings.com/Promos.

Ring Your Virtual Kings Cowbell presented by Chick-fil-A (July 31 – August 13) - As you watch the games from home, cheer on your Kings with the Kings Cowbell available in the Sacramento Kings app. Download the app and tap “remote” to launch your cowbell.

To learn more about the entire week of activations, visit Kings.com/Promos.