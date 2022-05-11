Sacramento Kings Support and Promote Hope For Ukraine Fund

Today, the Sacramento Kings announce efforts to amplify and support the Hope For Ukraine Fund, a joint fundraising venture led by Kings center Alex Len, Toronto Raptors forward Svi Mykhailiuk and Len-D A Hand Foundation to aid the Ukrainian people affected by the war and to back organizations making a difference on the ground.

The Hope For Ukraine Fund is focused on:

Purchasing and delivering medical supplies to hospitals throughout central Ukraine.

Supporting humanitarian efforts providing relief to Ukraine including supplying food, clothes, household supplies and shelter for displaced families.

Aiding refugees who have left or are leaving Ukraine.

Additionally, the long-term goal of the fund is to aid in the rebuilding of sports and community infrastructure. Once the situation is stabilized, the Hope For Ukraine Fund will begin to assist where possible in the rebuilding process.

“As of today, over 12 million Ukrainian civilians have been displaced from their homes and more than 6 million people – mainly women and children – have been forced to leave Ukraine,” said Sacramento Kings center Alex Len. “We feel we must utilize our platform to help these people, our people. I appreciate the continued support of my teammates and the entire Kings organization as we work to bring relief to my homeland.”

In addition to contributing financial support to the Fund, the Kings are using the team’s social media channels and billboards around the Sacramento region to raise awareness and encourage fans to contribute.

Those interested can donate directly at h4ua.com/donate.

For more information visit Kings.com and h4ua.com.