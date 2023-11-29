Sacramento Kings, Stockton Kings and Sacramento River Cats Announce Partnership with Jamba 

Collaboration to Provide Lucky Fans the Opportunity to Win Free Jamba for a Year

Official Partner of Women’s Empowerment Night for the Sacramento Kings and Stockton Kings

Jamba to Support School Rallies in Sacramento and San Joaquin

Today, the Sacramento Kings, Stockton Kings and River Cats announced an exciting new multi-year partnership with Jamba.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jamba again this season,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “Through the partnership, we will enhance fan experiences in-game and continue to make an impact in the community together.”

“We have been looking forward to once again partnering with the Sacramento Kings organization, including the Stockton Kings and Sacramento River Cats,” said Jamba Brand President, Sizzling Platter Ray Gantus. “Our team is extremely excited to deepen our community impact and for a great partnership ahead.”

Kings fans will see Jamba integrated into several in-arena activations at Golden 1 Center including the Kids Cam and Jamba Jump Shot, where a fan can attempt three shots on the court to win Jamba for a year and free Jamba for everyone in the arena. In addition, Jamba will join SMUD as the presenting sponsor of Women’s Empowerment Night on March 26 and support the Sacramento County Office of Education Teacher of the Year announcement in-game, school rallies in Sacramento County and the team’s Math Hoops program.

Jamba will also serve as the Stockton Kings presenting partner of Women’s Empowerment Night on March 21, support local school rallies in the San Joaquin Valley and bring the Jamba Jump Shot activation to Stockton Kings games for fans to enjoy.