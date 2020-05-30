Sacramento Kings Statement on the Tragic Death of George Floyd

Today, Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé released the following statement on the tragic death of George Floyd.

“To say my heart breaks does not begin to describe the profound sadness, frustration and outrage that I feel in the wake of the horrific murder of George Floyd at the hand of a man whose oath it was to protect and serve. As the father of a son who has chosen a life of service to our country, I know firsthand the honor and grace by which so many men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every single day to keep us safe, but when the actions of a few dishonor that commitment and courage, it has to stop.

“For all the hope and promise that our country stands for, the freedom to live without fear from the vitriol and hatred of racism is not a reality for millions of Black Americans. Unfortunately, this is not new. For hundreds of years, innumerable men, women and children have been treated as less than, asked to work twice as hard and taken too early as a result of bias, bigotry and unequal treatment.

“It is urgently incumbent on all people to stand up and say enough is enough. Each human life is precious, deserves dignity and matters. I truly believe that we are capable of bending the arc of history towards sensitivity and inclusion for all regardless of race. We can choose love over hate. But it will take everyone. And not only in the aftermath of tragedy and protests, but when it is uncomfortable to stand for what is right and denounce what is wrong. It will take determination and it won’t be easy. We cannot stand by silently. We must work harder than ever to bring people together, give them opportunity and extinguish these flames of hatred. Until then we will find ourselves back here, again, mourning a life taken too soon.

“On behalf of the entire organization, my deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of George Floyd at this unthinkable time. Sports have always brought people together, and we remain committed to continuing to use our platform to break down the barriers that divide us, address issues of social injustice and invest in transformational change for Black youth in our community. I hope you join me in this fight, the legacy we leave for the next generation and countless lives depend on it.”