Sacramento Kings Statement on NBA Suspending Season

Today, the Sacramento Kings released the following statement:

“The health and safety of our fans, employees, players, partners and community has always been, and will always be, our top priority. While we are disappointed the season has been suspended, we fully support the NBA’s decision to postpone games. We will continue to stay in contact with the league, local, state and federal health authorities and medical experts as we closely monitor this public health crisis. During this period of increased focus on public health because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, we ask that everyone continue to practice healthy habits as outlined by the CDC. We are incredibly grateful for the support of our fans and community as we face this unprecedented situation together.”

The Kings also announced that tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty-arena, fans will have the option to receive a credit for a future game or a refund. Fans can visit Kings.com where ticket and future schedule information will be announced.

For more info on refunds, please visit: Kings.com/Postponed.