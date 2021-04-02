Sacramento Kings Statement on Governor’s Announcement Permitting Fans at Indoor Professional Sports Venues

The Sacramento Kings released the following statement regarding today’s announcement by Governor Newsom on the resumption of limited fans in attendance for live events at indoor professional sports venues across the state:

“We are excited about today’s announcement regarding indoor professional sports venues and look forward to safely welcoming fans back to the arena in the near future. On behalf of the entire organization, we thank Governor Newsom, state and county public health officials and the NBA who have worked tirelessly to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, providing prevention guidelines and protocols and for collaborating to create a robust health and safety plan that enables guests to return to Golden 1 Center.”