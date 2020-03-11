Sacramento Kings Statement

Today, the Sacramento Kings released the following statement regarding the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation:

“After consultation with Sacramento County Public Health officials, tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center will proceed as usual with fans. With regards to future Golden 1 Center events, we continue to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation closely and will follow the mandated guidelines of the NBA, CDC, medical experts and government officials.

“Sacramento County Public Health guidance states that individuals considered high-risk, those over 60 years old, and anyone with an underlying chronic health condition or compromised immune system should avoid large public gatherings. For ticketed guests who are considered high-risk and do not attend tonight’s game, please visit kings.com/march11 for information on how to request a credit or refund.

“As previously stated, any guest who is feeling sick, regardless of their symptoms, should always refrain from attending public events.

“In accordance with guidance from public health experts, preventative measures are in place at Golden 1 Center and enhanced operational procedures and policies have been implemented.”