Sacramento Kings Sign Keon Ellis

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has signed guard Keon Ellis to a multi-year NBA contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
In his first two seasons, Ellis has appeared in 45 career games, including 29 games and three starts during the 2023-24 season. Last season with the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, Ellis accrued averages of 16.8 points (51.7 FG%, 44.4 3pt%), 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 23 regular season games.
Ellis originally went undrafted out of Alabama in the 2022 NBA Draft before signing a two-way contract with Sacramento on July 2, 2022.