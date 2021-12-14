Sacramento Kings Relaunch App with Personalized Experiences for Fans

Today, the Sacramento Kings relaunched the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center mobile app with new and improved features, providing fans opportunities to get even closer to the team by earning rewards, ordering food, managing tickets, and more. Enhancing the innovative combination of team and venue app, the redesign enables a more personalized experience for fans, allowing individuals to enjoy content and experiences customized to their location, preferences, and engagement.

“We are committed to enhancing the guest experience by providing fans more personalized content,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “The app, which we fondly call a remote control for the arena, is designed to ensure an exceptional and seamless journey to, in and outside of Golden 1 Center.”

Through the app, the team is offering the all-new Royalty Pass, the Sacramento Kings loyalty program helping the organization further surprise, delight and reward fans based on their engagement. App users can compete in Fan Challenges, including attending games, watching broadcasts and engaging with the Kings through trivia and more. Fans that participate in Challenges can earn rewards on their Royalty Pass including free food and drinks, gear from the Team Store, custom Kings jerseys and autographed items. Kings Season Ticket Members can also use the Royalty Pass to enjoy their member-exclusive discounts on food, drinks and merchandise.

In addition, the app features new chat functionality that gives fans access to a variety of services and information, including curated content on their favorite player, in-depth arena support, way-finding, and seamless discovery of Kings merchandise and ticket offerings. Powered by GameOn Technology, the chat bot within the Kings app provides a virtual concierge service for those who are visiting or plan to visit Golden 1 Center.

“The Kings mobile app offers a truly comprehensive experience for fans and we’re excited to be a part of the user journey,” said GameOn Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Kalin Stanojev. “Whether a fan is in the arena, searching for tickets from home, or keeping up with the team while on the move, the Kings are providing all of the resources needed to deliver a great, unified experience for each and every fan.”

The app also continues to integrate mobile ordering, allowing fans to browse menus, skip lines and pick up food and beverages in designated locations. In addition, it features on-demand information regarding every aspect connected to their visit to create a seamless experience, including information about transportation and parking, access to advanced game metrics, opportunities to receive team updates and access to order merchandise from the Team Store. Moreover, fans and guests will be able to buy, manage and transfer tickets to Kings games and Golden 1 Center events via the app.

This redesign was completed in partnership with Raw Engineering who has collaborated with the Sacramento Kings since 2015 to give fans the best team and arena app in the league. The Raw Engineering Digital Fan Experience enables teams and leagues to energize their fans and drive ROI by leveraging dynamic, personalized content and actionable analytics.

“We are very excited to continue our work with the Kings on the app redesign,” said Raw Engineering VP, Strategy & Solutions Paul Erlicht. “In addition to the app being a beautiful, clean, modern design, the redesigned UX helps deepen the Kings relationship with their fans by bringing its loyalty program to the forefront.”

For more information and to download the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center mobile app, visit Kings.com/App.