Sacramento Kings Players Harrison Barnes, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Aaron Fox and Richaun Holmes Team Up to Donate Over 1,000 Meals to Local Community

Sacramento Kings players Harrison Barnes, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Aaron Fox and Richaun Holmes are teaming up to support several local restaurants and donate more than 1,000 meals to families and children in need due to the COVID-19 health crisis throughout the Sacramento community during April. The idea for this donation was initiated by Holmes, rooted in his desire to give back to the community during this unprecedented time of uncertainty.

“Since coming to Sacramento I have experienced firsthand how our community is truly one big family, so my teammates and I are committed to looking out for those in need and lending a helping hand,” said Holmes. “I am very thankful for my teammates in joining me to help bring smiles to others and get through this time together.”

The families and children have been identified with the help of regional non-profit organizations Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento, Brother to Brother, City Year, JUMA Ventures, Mutual Assistance Network and Wellspring Women’s Center. Fresh and delicious meals will be prepared and delivered by local restaurants Buckhorn Grill, Chicago Fire, Fixins Soul Kitchen and Jimboy’s Tacos.

The group’s donation is part of the team’s “In This Together” effort to help support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the Sacramento Kings Foundation announced it will donate $250,000 to area community organizations providing food services, essential supplies and other resources and relief to our region’s most vulnerable families and individuals. The team also donated 100,000 medical-grade masks to state and city health agencies to distribute to hospitals and healthcare institutions with a shortage of supplies. Last month, the Kings joined forces with Legends Hospitality to donate nearly 5,000 pounds of prepared and perishable food to the Sacramento Food Bank and the Sacramento County Office of Education to help feed individuals in need and families impacted by school closures.

To learn more about “In This Together” and the team’s efforts to give back, visit Kings.com/Together.