Sacramento Kings Partner with StemExpress for COVID-19 Testing

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced a partnership with StemExpress, a global biotechnology company headquartered in Folsom, to serve as the team’s official local COVID-19 testing provider. The Kings previously used StemExpress as their official testing provider before departing to Orlando for the 2019-20 NBA season restart and also prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our players, staff and community,” said Sacramento Kings Vice President of Athlete Health & Performance Teena Murray. “StemExpress’ testing services were essential to the team’s preparations for the NBA restart in Orlando and again as we prepared to begin the season. We are pleased to continue to partner with them to add fast, locally-based testing to our in-season protocol to decrease the spread of COVID-19.”

“We are proud to partner with the Sacramento Kings in their COVID-19 testing for all games, keeping the players safe, healthy and on the court,” said StemExpress CEO Cate Dyer. “California is resilient and will continue to thrive, and StemExpress is here to help our communities remain healthy, our businesses safe and open, and support the needs to combat this virus.”

StemExpress offers rapid and reliable COVID-19 testing, with results turned around on average in 24 hours and multiple convenient testing locations throughout the Greater Sacramento Area, including Folsom, Roseville, Elk Grove and Citrus Heights, with more locations to come. In addition, StemExpress is offering individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 an opportunity to participate in groundbreaking research by donating their blood to study this devastating virus to help scientists search for treatments, additional vaccines, and cures.

To learn more, visit Kings.com/StemExpress.