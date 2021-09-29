Sacramento Kings Partner with I Got It on Auction Platform for Fans

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced a multi-year partnership with I Got It, a marketplace and auction technology, to serve as the team’s auctions platform. Through its integrated auction platform, I Got It will offer fans an opportunity to bid on and purchase exclusive experiences, one-of-a-kind memorabilia including game-used items and VIP hospitality.

“We are excited to partner with I Got It to provide an opportunity for our fans to get into the actions,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “The Kings Auctions will not only offer exclusive experiences but the chance to bid real-time on game-worn items and more.”

“I Got It is thrilled to partner with the Sacramento Kings, one of the most storied franchises in the NBA,” said I Got It Co-Founder Nicole Johnson. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support the Kings in engaging with their incredible fanbase with our auction platform. We are confident that Kings fans will enjoy taking home their own special highlight from the franchise.”

The platform, available via Kings.com/Auctions and the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center app, will launch today with items from last season ready to be auctioned off. Fans can also enter a free giveaway to win a Buddy Hield pre-game worn warm-up set. Auction proceeds will benefit the Kings Foundation.

# # #

ABOUT I Got It

I Got It is a technology company devoted to providing best-in-class software solutions to support partners in their pursuit to increase fan engagement and drive revenue, through its unique marketplace and patented auction platform. On these marketplaces, partners can offer in-game memorabilia, unique experiences, and digital collectibles. I Got It has multi-year partnerships with franchises in the NFL and NBA and has direct deals with over 40+ elite athletes across sports. The company is on the leading-edge of digital collectible creation (NFT and non-NFT) and can provide end-to-end minting and turnkey issuance and secondary trading platforms for its partners. While I Got It can deliver its technology as a standalone app or as a white label solution, its primary offering is an integrated feature, bringing the action to existing users of the respective team or partner apps. I Got It is privately held by its executive team, founders, athlete partners and several third-party investors. For more information, visit www.igotitapp.com, download one of I Got It’s existing partner apps, and follow I Got It on social media: @igotitauction for IG, FB and TW.