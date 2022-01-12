Sacramento Kings to Launch Team Up for Change Week of Action, January 17-21

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced the calendar of events for the organization’s Week of Action within the fourth installment of Team Up for Change, an initiative focused on uniting, inspiring and activating around a shared commitment and call for racial equality and social justice. During the Week of Action, January 17-21, the thirteen teams participating in Team Up for Change will deepen connections with their communities by hosting micro-events for youth that spur dynamic conversations and promote healing with an emphasis on mentorship, career exploration, leadership training and advancing pathways to substantial economic mobility for future generations. These activations will take place in Sacramento, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Dallas, Cleveland, Salt Lake City, Orlando, Los Angeles and San Antonio in partnership with community organizations and local leaders.

The Sacramento Kings Week of Action will tip-off on January 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with participation in the MLK365 March for the Dream virtual program. In addition, the team will host a Jr. Kings Clinic.

“It is fitting that this year’s Team Up for Change Week of Action begins on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as we continue his legacy to create a more just world by further connecting with our community and providing youth resources and support needed for success,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “By linking our youth to positive mentors and essential tools, we are empowering them to generate impactful change.”

On January 18, the Kings will team up with Gitanjali Rao, TIME, TIME for Kids and Nickelodeon's 2021Kid of the Year, who was honored for her innovations and the STEM workshops she conducts globally, for a virtual conversation with young Kings fans. Rao, who was also recognized as Forbes “30 under 30 in Science” in 2019 and TIME’s “Top Young Innovator,” will join local youth and Kings Kids Club members for a discussion about her journey, passion and impact. The Daytime Emmy® Award-nominated Kid of the Year TV special, produced by TIME Studios, will return on Nickelodeon in early 2022 to spotlight a new group of inspirational young leaders who are making admirable contributions across social justice, science, education and more.

Then, on January 19, the Kings and partner Dialpad will announce the non-profit that will receive a Huddle Lab, a technology room for afterschool programs working towards developing the next generation of technology mavens. This space will include computers, software, and TVs with the goal to connect globally through Dialpad’s cloud communications platform.

On January 20, the organization and MENTOR California will host a virtual Fast Break Mentoring Session for youth to learn various components of the sport and entertainment industry from Kings team members. In addition, Kings Director of Player Development and Assistant Coach Rico Hines will provide insight into his career path.

On January 21, Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton will host a dynamic Sacramento high school senior in his hometown of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for a special look into his life as part of Team Up for Change: The Huddle, a unique dialogue between a young changemaker and an NBA or WNBA player. This discussion will explore how social injustice has impacted their lives, how they’ve navigated it and their personal journeys to make a lasting impact in their communities. The Huddle full discussion will debut later in the month.

Team Up for Change, first held in Sacramento in 2019, was started by the Kings in partnership with the Bucks and was born from each team’s encounter with injustice. In March 2018, the Sacramento community was rocked by the killing of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, by police. Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé heard the cries for action, took to the court and made a commitment that the Kings, who strongly believe in the power of sports to bring people together, would work alongside the community to help prevent future tragedies.

In May 2018, the Bucks expressed steadfast support for guard Sterling Brown, who was tased and arrested in relation to a parking violation. The franchise committed to work with local leaders and organizations to foster safe neighborhoods and better the community.

In February 2020, the two teams once again partnered and hosted the second Team Up for Change in Milwaukee. The NBA recognized the Bucks and Kings for their Team Up for Change initiative by honoring the teams with the 2020 NBA Inclusion Innovation Award. The award recognizes a specific innovative program across the league that advances inclusive practices.

In October 2020, the Kings, in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, Indiana Pacers and Fever, Dallas Mavericks and Wings, and Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the third “Team Up for Change” virtually.

Video recaps of each year can be found here: 2019 summit in Sacramento, 2020 summit in Milwaukee and 2020 virtual summit.

For more information about the initiative, visit Kings.com/TeamUpForChange.