Sacramento Kings Launch Health and Wellness Activities Presented by Kaiser Permanente

Today, as an amplification of the NBA’s FIT Week presented by Kaiser Permanente, the Sacramento Kings announced month-long activities to encourage community members to lead a healthy life through mind, body and spirit. The activities include fitness classes at Golden 1 Center, a health and wellness vendor expo, Jr. Kings clinics and more.

“The past few years have been accompanied by immense stress, making physical and mental wellbeing more important than ever,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “We are proud to partner with Kaiser Permanente to provide an array of resources to our community, in motivating, fun and interactive ways, to assist them in prioritizing their wellness.”

“Kaiser Permanente and the NBA are continuing to share the important message of fostering total health – mind, body, and spirit. That’s why we are excited to partner with the Kings in expanding NBA Fit Week to Fit Month and encouraging the entire community to get up and get active,” said Kaiser Permanente Sports Medicine and Kings team physician Jason Brayley, MD,. “Encouraging everyone, especially kids, to be active, eat healthy and play together, combined with taking care of your mental health, benefits us all.”

The Kings will tip-off the month of health and wellness by hosting a guided meditation for female team members at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, March 8. The guided meditation will be a space to promote relaxation, health and healing.

The organization will then host Wellness Amplified on Sunday, March 13, partnering with local fitness and health experts from AfroYoga and The Academy Training and Performance Center for a one-day fitness event. The day, starting at 8:15 a.m. will feature HIIT, yoga and resistance bands classes, allowing fans and fitness enthusiasts alike to try different types of exercise. To learn more and sign-up for Wellness Amplified, visit Kings.com/Wellness.

On Monday, March 21, the Kings will team up with ULTRA to host ULTRA Movement, an evening workout class accompanied by a premium swag bag and post-class happy hour at Golden 1 Center.

During NBA FIT Week, which runs from March 23 to March 30, the Kings will partner with UPLIFT Yoga Foundation to host Self-Love Flow: Teen Yoga Class, a unique two-hour yoga experience for 50 female teens from local non-profits, led by two UPLIFT certified teen instructors. The class, which will take place on Saturday, March 26, will focus on self-love and mindfulness, moving through yoga, guided meditation, mindfulness practice, journaling and having compassionate conversations.

Throughout the month, the Jr. Kings will host various clinics to encourage activity in youth. A Special Olympics Unified Clinic will be held on Wednesday, March 16, Shooting Clinic on Saturday, March 5 and an all-girls clinic with all female coaches on Saturday, March 19. To sign up for available clinics, visit Kings.com/JrKings.