Sacramento Kings Invite Fans to Say Final Farewell to ARCO Arena

-- Event to Include Access to the Arena, Memorabilia, Outdoor Party with DJ, Food Trucks, Photo-Ops and More --

Today the Sacramento Kings announced plans to host a final farewell to their former home, ARCO Arena (also known as Sleep Train Arena and Power Balance Pavilion) on Saturday, March 19.

“As we close the final chapter of the arena in Natomas, we welcome fans to pay one last visit to the old barn,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “That arena was widely known as the loudest place to play in the NBA, and the memories created there will last forever because one thing that remains consistent is the passion and devotion of our fans.”

This all-ages event will be free and open to the public, with tickets required for admission. Starting Monday, March 7, fans can reserve up to four general admission tickets at Kings.com/ARCOFarewell. The celebration will include early access to Season Ticket Members at 12 p.m. and general admission from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fans will be greeted by a DJ, food trucks for purchase and be able to take one last visit inside the arena for photo-ops. They will also be invited to write a farewell in the arena that will be included in the redevelopment construction, ensuring that memories remain on site. Once back outside, fans will have the opportunity to take home complimentary memorabilia including t-shirts and fan gear, promotional items, posters, autographed items and more.

On April 9, 2016, the Sacramento Kings played the last game at the arena, following 28 seasons at the location. The arena, which opened in November 1988 and sat approximately 17,000 fans, hosted the team during eight winning seasons and nine playoff appearances. The game took place in front of a packed venue when the team outscored the Oklahoma City Thunder, 114-112. During the game, more than 50 former Kings and Monarchs players were on hand and the arena was “retired” as the seventh man of the team. Following the game, fans were able to go on the court.

In almost three decades, the arena saw more than 4,800 events, hosted nearly 43 million people and served as both the home to the Sacramento Kings and Monarchs. Since the last Kings game, the arena has had a variety of uses, all while working toward redevelopment on the property. Jr. Kings camps/ clinics have been held at the Natomas Practice Facility. Multiple concerts have also used the site for concert rehearsals. The Stockton Kings use the Natomas Practice Facility and when the city had to close the convention center, the Kings hosted the Jehovah’s Witness 3-day convention in June-August with over 100,000 guests. In April 2020, the arena was activated as an Alternate Care Facility to provide bed and media care as part of the statewide effort to expand hospital capacity and relieve projected pressure on the health care delivery system due to COVID-19.

In June 2021, the Sacramento Kings, in partnership with the City of Sacramento and California Northstate University announced redevelopment plans for Natomas. The plan includes 35 developable acres of land donated to California Northstate University for the construction of a medical school and state-of-the-art teaching hospital, creating an innovation hub. In February, Sacramento City Council unanimously voted to approve the zoning and design guidelines for the redevelopment of the site. Demolition of the arena is set to take place within the next six months.

For more information or to register for the event, visit Kings.com/ARCOFarewell.