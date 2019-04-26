Sacramento Kings Harrison Barnes Visits India

Tomorrow, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes will visit India to promote the continued growth of basketball in the country and the upcoming NBA India Games 2019.

Barnes will first stop in Delhi NCR on April 28 to attend the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA National Finals at The NBA Academy India. Barnes will then travel to Mumbai for live television appearances on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3’s NBA wraparound shows on April 30, before returning to Delhi on May 3 to attend the National Finals of the fourth ACG-NBA Jump, India’s national basketball talent search program.

“This trip to India will be a great opportunity for me to get a sneak peek of the local culture before the upcoming preseason games in Mumbai this October,” said Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes. “I look forward to being a part of that historic event and I’m excited to help support the NBA’s various basketball development initiatives in India.”

Now in its sixth year, the 2018-19 Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program has engaged more than 6.3 million youth in 34 cities nationwide. The program – the largest in its six-year history – focuses on inspiring youth to adopt a healthy, active lifestyle by integrating basketball into the physical education curriculum of the 7,900 participating schools.

ACG, the official partner of The NBA Academy India, will provide 50 players from around the country with the opportunity to be selected into the NBA’s elite basketball training center. At the end of the camp, the top prospects from the ACG-NBA Jump National Finals will be identified to receive scholarships and training at The NBA Academy India.

The NBA India Games 2019 will mark the first games the NBA has played in India and the first games staged in the country by a North American sports league. The Sacramento Kings will take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. Tickets to the games will go on sale at a later date. Fans can visit nbaevents.com/indiagames to register interest for information and tickets.

The Sacramento Kings and owner Vivek Ranadivé, the first Indian-born owner in the NBA, have helped to infuse Indian culture into the league by hosting an annual Bollywood night during a home game. The Kings have streamed over 125 games in India since Ranadivé took over ownership of the team in 2013. In 2015, the Kings became the first team to stream a game to India using VR, broadcasting their home opener to students at the Dhirubai Ambani International School in Mumbai. In 2017, the Kings participated in the first-ever Facebook Live stream of a regular season NBA game when, on Sacramento’s fourth annual Bollywood Night, the team hosted the Golden State Warriors. The broadcast was exclusive to India and reached 2 million unique fans.

