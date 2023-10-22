Sacramento Kings Exercise Team Options on Chris Duarte, Davion Mitchell and Keegan Murray

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 29: Keegan Murray #13, Davion Mitchell #15, Domantas Sabonis #10, and Terence Davis II #3 of the Sacramento Kings on the court during the game against the Sacramento Kings on October 29, 2022 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images) ( Rocky Widner )

The Sacramento Kings have exercised the third-year option on Keegan Murray and fourth-year options on Chris Duarte and Davion Mitchell, according to Kings General Manager Monte McNair.

The Kings acquired Duarte in July from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick and a 2030 second-round pick. Originally selected as the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Duarte averaged 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in two seasons with the Pacers.

Mitchell averaged 8.5 points and 3.2 assists shooting 42.9% from the field in his first two seasons in Sacramento. Selected by the Kings with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Mitchell was named to the 2021-22 NBA Rising Stars team.