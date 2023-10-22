Sacramento Kings Exercise Team Options on Chris Duarte, Davion Mitchell and Keegan Murray

The Sacramento Kings have exercised the third-year option on Keegan Murray and fourth-year options on Chris Duarte and Davion Mitchell, according to Kings General Manager Monte McNair.
The Kings acquired Duarte in July from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick and a 2030 second-round pick. Originally selected as the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Duarte averaged 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in two seasons with the Pacers.
Mitchell averaged 8.5 points and 3.2 assists shooting 42.9% from the field in his first two seasons in Sacramento. Selected by the Kings with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Mitchell was named to the 2021-22 NBA Rising Stars team.
Selected fourth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray played 80 games (78 starts) during his rookie season with the Kings, averaging 12.2 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists through 29.8 minutes. Murray became the NBA’s All-Time Rookie 3-Point Leader with 206 3-pointers made.