Sacramento Kings Crown Credder as 2021 Capitalize Contest Winner

Yesterday, as the team took on the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sacramento Kings announced Credder as the winner of the 2021 Capitalize contest, run in collaboration with 3STEPS4WARD, the City of Sacramento Office of Innovation and Economic Development’s Sacramento Urban Technology Lab Initiative and EY.

“We are pleased to announce Credder as the winner of the 2021 Capitalize contest,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “Each year, we learn about the innovative ideas developing throughout our region and the sixth year of Capitalize saw tremendous business models, services and products and we wish all of the companies who competed the best of luck as they continue to grow.”

“United we stand to accelerate small business,” said 3STEPS4WARD Founder and CEO Doug Younger. “We are proud of the accomplishments of Credder and look forward to bring accountability to news platforms worldwide.”

Credder is the world’s largest news review platform, aggregating credibility reviews on articles, authors and outlets, rated by verified journalists and the public. Credder’s credibility scores help readers avoid time-wasting clickbait and quickly find the most trusted news and sources on any subject. Credder’s scores can be licensed by social media, search engines, web browsers and news aggregators who are under increasing pressure from their users, the media and regulators to address content credibility issues on their own platforms.

“The Credder team is thrilled to be recognized in such a competitive start up competition in the local Sacramento and northern California community,” said Credder Cofounder and CEO Chase Palmieri. “It’s been amazing to see people respond so positively to our mission to make news compete for credibility, not clicks.”

This year’s competition saw startups apply for the opportunity to advance their ideas to the next level in business. The competition was narrowed down to a group of eight semifinalists, who then participated in a pitch workshop and coaching sessions produced by Mark Haney and Monique Brown of The Growth Factory. This guidance helped the companies prepare for Pitch Day on April 19, in which the eight semifinalists presented their business ideas to an expert panel of judges. By the end of the day, the judges selected the four finalists – Credder, EVLife, FloraPulse and Humaxa – who then created pitch videos to assist fans in voting for their favorite company.

For more information on the Capitalize contest, visit Kings.com/Capitalize.

To learn more about Credder and their next steps, visit Credder.com.