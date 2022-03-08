Sacramento Kings Celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month Presented by Cintron and SMUD

-- Organization to Host Beyond Paint Conversation Featuring Inspirational Women in Sports --

-- As Part of NBA Fit Week, Team Partners with UPLIFT Yoga for Mindfulness Session for Teens --

Today, on International Women’s Day, the Kings announced activations to celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month by recognizing powerful and inspiring women within the Sacramento community and the Kings organization.

“Women are a vital part of our society, the backbone of strength through global successes and crisis and this month we continue our commitment to celebrating and empowering women,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “Throughout March, we will be providing extra support for local organizations that assist women and healing opportunities for those who have carried extra burdens due to the pandemic while recognizing the extraordinary impact of our local trailblazers, working to pave the way for future generations.”

“As a lifestyle beverage brand, we are grateful to partner with the Kings and co-present activations and content during Women’s Empowerment Month,” said Cintron World Co-Founder and Director Chelsea Brehm. “There’s alignment and brand synergy to honor female-led organizations and celebrate women in sports.”

“SMUD is proud to partner with the Sacramento Kings and Cintron to celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month by supporting and backing local organizations, the difference makers in our communities who create positive change and inspire a generation of young girls and future leaders that anything is within their reach, especially when we work together,” said SMUD CEO and General Manager Paul Lau. “As a not-for-profit, community-owned organization, SMUD is responsive to the needs of the community. Through SMUD’s Sustainable Communities, we focus resources and attention to community-first programs, especially ones that touch our underserved neighborhoods and empower young girls and women. Together we can enhance the quality of life for all our customers, close economic and inequity gaps and make sure no community is left behind.”

This morning, the organization will host a meditation session for female team members led by Awakening Creative Arts. Following the session, female team members will take part in volunteer opportunities at local women-focused and women-run nonprofit organizations that provide vital resources to our community. These nonprofit organizations include Habitat for Humanity, My Sisters House, Saint John’s Program for Real Change, WEAVE and Wellspring Women’s Center.

Later today, the Kings will debut The Huddle as part of the award-winning social justice initiative, Team Up for Change. The Huddle, a unique dialogue with a player or coach and a local young person around their views and priorities in achieving social and racial equity, features high school senior Morning Cloud conversing with Kings players and Interim Coach Alvin Gentry. Morning Cloud joined Kings players at practice and while touring the Museum of National African American Heritage and Culture, National Museum of the American Indian and monuments in Washington, D.C. She discusses her passion and efforts in advocating for others and being a voice for the voiceless. Last night, the Kings hosted Morning Cloud and her family for a preview of The Huddle before the team took on the New York Knicks.

On March 14, as the team takes on the Chicago Bulls, the franchise will host Women’s Empowerment Night with special guest Sacramento Monarchs Yolanda Griffith who will be recognized for her achievement in and impact on the WNBA. Griffith, who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, will take part in a Beyond the Paint conversation prior to tip-off with Kings TV Game Analyst Kayte Christensen. One-on-one conversation, presented by Cintron and SMUD, will take place in front of Kings female team members and look into their careers as trailblazers, former WNBA players, women leaders, and mothers. The dialogue will explore challenges and triumphs, progression and progress of the WNBA and what can be done to continue to help females see themselves in sports.

The Women’s Empowerment Night game will feature 916 Crew dancer Claire Emery preforming the National Anthem and America’s Got Talent Season 15 acrobatic trio, the Bello Sisters at halftime. Griffith will also participate in Golden 1 Credit Union’s charity shoot out benefitting Single Mom Strong. Additionally, the team will present a Community Impact Award to the honorable Liliana Ferrer, Consultant General of Mexico in Sacramento, for her work in promoting cultural, social and educational efforts that support the Mexican and immigrant community in the Sacramento region.

On March 19, the team will host an all-girl Jr. Kings clinic with all-female coaches. Limited spaces are still available at Kings.com/JrKings.

As part of NBA Fit Week (March 23 to 30), on March 26 the Kings will partner with UPLIFT Yoga Foundation to bring 50 young women for a unique yoga class focused on self-love and mindfulness led by teen instructors at the Kings Practice Facility.

In March, the Kings will also team up with Cintron to create Women’s Empowerment Month content series featuring the story and contributions of female team members. The series, which will debut on the Kings social channels, will include feature Sacramento Kings Assistant Coach for Player Development Lindsey Harding, Manager of Performance Teams Kristina Marquez, Graphic Designer Angel Tumber, Physical Therapist/Athletic Trainer Aisling Toolan, Director of Arena Marketing Kim Allen and NBC Sports Game Night pre-and-post host Morgan Ragan.

Throughout the month, the organization will be amplifying the work of the Women in Sports Network, an employee resource group focused on supporting female employees by providing skills training, mentorship, networking, and recruitment opportunities to help increase the number of women in management positions.