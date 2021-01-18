Sacramento Kings Celebrate the Life, Mission and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Each January, the Sacramento Kings honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy. This year, the Kings and the NBA have been furthering their support and encouragement of a national dialogue about race and equality through leaguewide efforts that bring people together, amplify diverse voices and take collective action in local communities.

Recognizing the poignant and timely messages of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Kings paid tribute to his vision on their social media channels, featuring videos of players and coaches, local youth from Flyte Studio's digital and social media mentor group, and Kings team members reciting famous Dr. King quotes as well as his iconic "I Have A Dream" speech. The Kings also shared a Jr. Kings at-home video demonstrating several ball handling drills and presenting a speed challenge for youth to practice, while featuring famous quotes from Dr. King on perseverance and the importance of not giving up.

In addition, the Kings collaborated with MLK Sacramento to honor the six winners of the 8th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Sacramento Regional Essay Contest. The contest was created to educate middle school and high school students about Dr. King's legacy and the civil rights movement. This year's prompt asked the writers to describe an injustice they see today and explain how they can embody late Congressman and Freedom Rider John Lewis' call to action to address it and advance change. The winners, chosen by members of the MLK Sacramento’s Planning Committee, are as follows:

Middle School Division

1st Place: Jack Simon from Merryhill Midtown

2nd Place: Miles Scaife from Harriet G. Eddy Middle School

3rd Place: Sofia Zotov from Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Academy

High School Division

1st Place: Hang Trinh from West Campus High School

2nd Place: Briseyda Olivares Rodriguez from Foothill High School

3rd Place: Ben-Israel Gurjar from Hiram W. Johnson High School

Each essay winner will receive a cash prize – $250 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place. The winners will also receive a Kings prize pack, including an autographed jersey, autographed cards, stickers and a Jr. Kings branded backpack and water bottle.

Lastly, the Kings presented Cassandra H. B. Jennings with the 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Impact Award. This annual award recognizes an individual or organization in the Sacramento region that embodies the values of Dr. King through their work, especially equality, leadership and education. Jennings has dedicated over 20 years of her career to focus on policy initiatives dealing with arts, homelessness, housing, volunteerism, public safety, health and community issues. Through her current role as President and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Urban League, she actively promotes economic empowerment through education, job readiness, training and placement programs and advocacy for underserved individuals and families.

The Kings are proud to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and seek to embody his life's mission in their ongoing community efforts. The organization has a long history of calling for racial equality and social justice, investing in Black youth and amplifying local leaders' voices working toward meaningful change. Over the past year, the team has led the second and third installments of the Team Up for Change summit bringing together thought leaders and community voices from around the country in an effort to address systematic racism and injustices, relaunched Rally the Vote, a nonpartisan voter registration coalition with more than 50 members including professional sports teams and leagues across the country that reached over 50 million fans, and supported the Kings and Queens RISE co-ed youth sports and mentoring league that seeks to prevent and interrupt violence through sports in a caring, productive environment.

For more information on the organization's ongoing efforts in the Sacramento area, visit Kings.com/Community.