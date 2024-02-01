Sacramento Kings Celebrate Black History Month, Powered by SMUD

Franchise to Host the Sixth Installment of Team Up for Change Focused on Empowering Youth through Mental Health Awareness and Resources to Foster Entrepreneurship

Organization to Showcase Local, Black-Led Nonprofits with Resource Tables and Owned Businesses with Kings Pop-up Kitchens During Home Games

Team to Recognize Community Leaders for Local Impact and HBCUs for Contributions to Higher Education

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced their 24th Annual Black History Month celebration, powered by SMUD. Throughout the month, the team will continue to use their platform to support the local Black community, amplifying voices, honoring leaders and providing opportunities for youth while reinforcing the organization's "Pledge to Our Black Community," launched in June 2020.

"It is an honor to recognize the invaluable contributions and impact the Black community has made throughout history and continues to make in our region," said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. "We are committed to furthering our investment in Black and diverse youth, providing opportunities for growth while empowering them to prioritize their wellbeing."

On February 7, the Kings will host their annual Black History Month game, powered by SMUD, as the team takes on the Detroit Pistons. During the game, the team and SMUD will present a Community Impact Award to Dr. Gina Warren and Marilyn Woods co-founders of Neighborhood Wellness Foundation for their work to address social, economic, academic, and health inequities to reduce barriers of adversity. As part of the Kings 916 Amplified, a program that leverages the team and NBA's platform to shine a light on diverse local creatives, artists and small businesses in the Sacramento area, the organization will spotlight local artist Megan Gabrielle. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a unique T-shirt and hoodie created in collaboration with Cross Colours available in the Label K, the Kings Team Store and the team will host Oak Park Brewery as a Kings Pop-Up Kitchen, in Power Market near Section 118. The pop-up will feature two of their homebrewed beers, The Peoples Beer, a tribute to the legacy of Mr. Theodore Mack Sr. and Peoples Brewing Co., the first African American-run brewery in the U.S. and Beer Is Black History Hazy India Pale Ale, a unique collaboration with Draught Season and Hella Coastal, the first Black-owned brewery in Oakland. In addition, local nonprofits including the Sisters of Nia, Inc., 100 Black Women of Sacramento, The Center at Sierra Health Foundation: Community Responsive Wellness Program, and the Greater Sacramento Civil Urban League will be present to provide fans with resources and ways to support their missions.

On February 13, the organization will host the sixth installment of Team Up for Change, an award-winning social justice initiative created to unite, inspire, and activate NBA and WNBA teams alongside community leaders and youth with a focus on the intersection between sports, race, and the pursuit of more equitable communities. This year's event title will be "Mindful Hustle" and is designed to foster mental health awareness among youth while equipping the young minds with the tools needed to navigate challenges, build resilience, and explore entrepreneurial opportunities. Kings partners SMUD, CalHope and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation will support the event with resources and more.

On February 22, the Kings will host their annual HBCU (Historically Black College and University) themed game as the team takes on the San Antonio Spurs. During the game, the organization will announce the Future is Yours Scholarship recipient in partnership with the Trajectory Foundation and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation. The awardee will receive $20,000 over four years to assist in higher education costs. The evening will also bring out Southern University, Sierra College, and the Sacramento National Pan-Hellenic Council students and Miss Spelman College Indi Sinclair Clayton will serve as the HBCU Captain of the Game. Throughout the evening, fans can purchase a hoodie made in collaboration with Actively Black in the Label K, Kings Team Store and enjoy food from Kings Pop Up Kitchen featuring the unique flavors of Black-owned restaurant Gumbo Kings soul food and seafood kitchen located at Section 121 of the arena.