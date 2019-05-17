Sacramento Kings Announce First Pre-Draft Workout
The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the first Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on May 20.
Anthony Cowan (G – 6’0” 170 lbs.) Maryland
Jon Axel Gudmundsson (G – 6’4” 190 lbs.) Davidson
Xavier Sneed (F – 6’5” 210 lbs.) Kansas State
Yoeli Childs (F – 6’8” 225 lbs.) BYU
Reggie Perry (C – 6’8” 239 lbs.) Mississippi State
Kevin Samuel (C – 6’11” 250 lbs.) TCU
The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on June 20.
