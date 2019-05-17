Sacramento Kings Announce First Pre-Draft Workout

The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the first Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on May 20.

Anthony Cowan (G – 6’0” 170 lbs.) Maryland

Jon Axel Gudmundsson (G – 6’4” 190 lbs.) Davidson

Xavier Sneed (F – 6’5” 210 lbs.) Kansas State

Yoeli Childs (F – 6’8” 225 lbs.) BYU

Reggie Perry (C – 6’8” 239 lbs.) Mississippi State

Kevin Samuel (C – 6’11” 250 lbs.) TCU

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on June 20.