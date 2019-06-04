Sacramento Kings Announce Tenth Pre-Draft Workout

The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the tenth Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Wednesday, June 5.

Glynn Watson (G – 6’0” 175 lbs.) Nebraska

Jon Elmore (G – 6’3” 190 lbs.) Marshall

Justin Simon (G – 6’5” 205 lbs.) St. John’s

Terry Harris (G – 6’6” 213 lbs.) North Carolina A&T

Zach Hankins (C – 6’11” 245 lbs.) Xavier

Kavell Bigby-Williams (C – 6’11” 249 lbs.) LSU

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.