Sacramento Kings Announce Sixth Pre-Draft Workout
The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the sixth Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Thursday, May 30.
Alex Robinson (G – 6’1” 176 lbs.) TCU
Justin Wright-Foreman (G – 6’1” 185 lbs.) Hofstra
Justin James (G – 6’7” 183 lbs.) Wyoming
Jaylen Hoard (F – 6’9” 213 lbs.) Wake Forest
Dean Wade (F – 6’10” 225 lbs.) Kansas State
Bennie Boatwright (F – 6’10” 232 lbs.) USC
The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.
