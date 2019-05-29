Sacramento Kings Announce Sixth Pre-Draft Workout

The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the sixth Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Thursday, May 30.

Alex Robinson (G – 6’1” 176 lbs.) TCU

Justin Wright-Foreman (G – 6’1” 185 lbs.) Hofstra

Justin James (G – 6’7” 183 lbs.) Wyoming

Jaylen Hoard (F – 6’9” 213 lbs.) Wake Forest

Dean Wade (F – 6’10” 225 lbs.) Kansas State

Bennie Boatwright (F – 6’10” 232 lbs.) USC

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.