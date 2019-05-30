Sacramento Kings Announce Seventh Pre-Draft Workout

The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the seventh Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Friday, May 31.

Ky Bowman (G – 6’1” 189 lbs.) Boston College

Justin Robinson (G – 6’2.5” 181 lbs.) Virginia Tech

Brandon Randolph (G – 6’5” 179 lbs.) Arizona

Marial Shayok (F – 6’5.5” 197 lbs.) Iowa State

Donta Hall (C – 6’10” 221 lbs.) Alabama

Josh Sharma (C – 7’0” 233 lbs.) Stanford

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.