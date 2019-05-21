Sacramento Kings Announce Second and Third Pre-Draft Workouts

The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the second and third Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workouts, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on May 22.

Jalen Pickett (G – 6’4” 180 lbs.) Siena

Andrew Nembhard (G – 6’4” 192 lbs.) Florida

Aubrey Dawkins (G – 6’7” 204 lbs.) UCF

Lamar Stevens (F – 6’8” 226 lbs.) Penn State

Isaiah Roby (F – 6’8.5” 215 lbs.) Nebraska

Mamadi Diakite (C – 6’9” 228 lbs.) Virginia

Chris Clemons (G – 5’9” 186 lbs.) Campbell

Payton Pritchard (G – 6’2” 206 lbs.) Oregon

Ethan Thompson (G – 6’5” 178 lbs.) Oregon State

VJ King (F – 6’7” 190 lbs.) Louisville

Femi Olujobi (F – 6’9” 258 lbs.) DePaul

Nathan Knight (C – 6’10” 247 lbs.) William & Mary

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on June 20.