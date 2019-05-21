Sacramento Kings Announce Second and Third Pre-Draft Workouts
The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the second and third Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workouts, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on May 22.
Jalen Pickett (G – 6’4” 180 lbs.) Siena
Andrew Nembhard (G – 6’4” 192 lbs.) Florida
Aubrey Dawkins (G – 6’7” 204 lbs.) UCF
Lamar Stevens (F – 6’8” 226 lbs.) Penn State
Isaiah Roby (F – 6’8.5” 215 lbs.) Nebraska
Mamadi Diakite (C – 6’9” 228 lbs.) Virginia
Chris Clemons (G – 5’9” 186 lbs.) Campbell
Payton Pritchard (G – 6’2” 206 lbs.) Oregon
Ethan Thompson (G – 6’5” 178 lbs.) Oregon State
VJ King (F – 6’7” 190 lbs.) Louisville
Femi Olujobi (F – 6’9” 258 lbs.) DePaul
Nathan Knight (C – 6’10” 247 lbs.) William & Mary
The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on June 20.