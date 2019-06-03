Sacramento Kings Announce Ninth Pre-Draft Workout

The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the ninth Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Tuesday, June 4.

Jonathan Davis (G – 6’2” 195 lbs.) Charlotte

Fletcher Magee (G – 6’4.5” 195 lbs.) Wofford

Kouat Noi (F – 6’7” 205 lbs.) TCU

Kris Wilkes (F – 6’8” 209 lbs.) UCLA

Devontae Cacok (C – 6’8” 230 lbs.) UNC Wilmington

Jessie Govan (C – 6’11” 268 lbs.) Georgetown

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.