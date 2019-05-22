Sacramento Kings Announce Fourth Pre-Draft Workout
The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the fourth Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on May 23.
Myles Powell
- (G – 6’2” 195 lbs.) Seton Hall
Amir Hinton
- (G – 6’5” 190 lbs.) Shaw University
Jalen Hudson
- (G – 6’5” 195 lbs.) Florida
Nick Weiler-Babb
- (G – 6’5” 206 lbs.) Iowa State
Marques Bolden
- (C – 6’11” 252 lbs.) Duke
Tacko Fall
- (C – 7’7” 289 lbs.) UCF
The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on June 20.
